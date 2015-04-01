BRUSSELS, April 1 Belgian molecular diagnosis
company Biocartis Group NV announced on Wednesday that it
planned to float on Euronext Brussels, using the proceeds to
expand its range of tests and increase its sales and marketing
teams.
The company, based in the Belgian town of Mechelen, employs
about 200 people and launched its testing system, known as
Idylla, in September 2014. It can give results from a sample in
between 40 and 150 minutes.
It plans to add four to five test procedures per year,
including for solid tumours, such as in colon cancer, and
infectious diseases from influenza to HIV and Ebola.
Biocartis is primarily focused on tests in oncology and
infectious diseases and says these are respectively the fastest
growing and largest segments of a molecular diagnosis market
worth about $5 billion in annual revenue, and expected to grow
to $8 billion by 2018.
The company has partnership deals with Johnson & Johnson
and Abbott Molecular.
KBC Securities NV will act as global coordinators of the IPO
and serve as joint bookrunners together with Kempen & Co N.V.
and Petercam NV
