BRIEF-Vector Capital to sell 20-20 Technologies
* Vector Capital announces agreement to sell 20-20 Technologies
Nov 20 Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says cancels plan to sell 195 million shares in Guohua Life Insurance
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t79e9H
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Bitumen Capital Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent ( "LOI") relating to a proposed business combination with goliath resources limited