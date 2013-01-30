BRIEF-Linde supervisory board said to approve Praxair deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Linde supervisory board said to approve praxair deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
NEW YORK Jan 30 BioClinica Inc : * Jumps 19.4 percent to $7.21 in premarket; to be acquired by a holding company controlled by JLL partners
* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP REPORTS BROKERAGE METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR MAY 2017, INCLUDES REG.-NMS EXECUTION STATISTICS