India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
NEW DELHI Biocon Ltd (BION.NS) said on Tuesday it has won the Indian drug regulator's approval for marketing a generic version of Roche's ROG.VX Herceptin breast cancer treatment.
The biosimilar Trastuzumab, which Bangalore-based Biocon said it was jointly developing with U.S.-based Mylan Inc (MYL.O), is expected to be available to Indian patients in the fourth quarter of the financial year that ends in March, Biocon said in a statement.
"The Indian approval is an encouraging milepost as we plan to leverage this data to support regulatory filings in several countries across the globe," Biocon Chairwoman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said in the statement.
Roche decided not to pursue a patent application for its breast cancer drug Herceptin in India, the Swiss company said in August.
Global sales for Trastuzumab were about $6.4 billion in 2012, including about $21 million in India, Biocon said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.