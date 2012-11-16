MUMBAI Nov 16 Biocon Ltd, India's
top-listed biotechnology company, said it signed an agreement
with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co under which the U.S.
drugmaker will have the option to get the worldwide licence to
its oral insulin drug programme.
Bristol Myers can choose to assume full responsibility for
the development of the drug IN-105, if its mid-stage trial is
successful.
Biocon, which has been looking to partner the drug for
nearly two years, said it would receive a licence fee as well as
milestone payments and royalties based on commercial sales of
the drug outside India. It will retain the rights to IN-105 in
India.
Financial terms of the deal were not available.
Currently, there are no insulin tablets available and
patients with diabetes who need insulin -- a naturally occurring
protein that controls blood sugar -- must inject it.
Earlier this year, Pfizer scrapped a deal to sell
injectable insulin products made by Biocon.
Biocon shares, which rose more than 4 percent in the
previous session, were down 0.4 percent on Friday, while the
broader market was up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)