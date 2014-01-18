MUMBAI Jan 18 Biocon Ltd said its
generic version of Roche's Herceptin breast cancer
treatment would be available to patients in India from the first
week of February.
Bangalore-based Biocon jointly developed biosimilar
trastuzumab, which received the Indian drug regulator's
marketing approval in November, with U.S.-based Mylan Inc
.
About 150,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every
year in India, of which 25 percent are eligible for treatment
with trastuzumab, Biocon said.
Roche decided not to pursue a patent application for its
breast cancer drug Herceptin in India, paving the way for
generic drugmakers to produce cheaper copies, known as
biosimilars because they are not identical to the original drug.
Global sales for Herceptin were valued at about $6.4 billion
in 2012, including about $21 million in India, Biocon said.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)