MUMBAI Jan 25 Biocon, India's top listed biotech firm, plans to launch psoriasis drug Alzumab in the country in the July-September quarter, a top company executive said on Friday.

The company expects sales of 1 billion rupees ($18.6 million) from the drug over four years, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairman, Biocon said in a conference call.

Late on Thursday, Biocon reported an 8.24 percent rise in net profit to 920 million rupees for the Oct-Dec quarter compared with a year earlier.

($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)