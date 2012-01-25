Jan 25 Biocon Ltd, India's top-listed biotechnology company, expects to generate larger licensing income from pharmaceuticals business, its Chairman and Managing Director said on Wednesday.

The Bangalore-based drugmaker earlier said consolidated net profit fell 15.8 percent in December quarter, while revenue rose 3 percent.

The sales growth in the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 was flat on lower licensing income, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, told television channel NDTV Profit.

The company said, licensing fees and income dropped to 292 million rupees in October-December from 768 million rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)