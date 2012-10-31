MUMBAI Oct 31 Biocon, India's top listed biotech firm, beat expectations with a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, sending its shares up over 3 percent on Wednesday.

The Bangalore-based company said consolidated net profit rose to 900 million rupees ($16.65 million) in the fiscal second quarter ended September from 860 million rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.3 percent to 6.42 billion rupees.

Analysts, on an average, had estimated net profit at 863.7 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Biocon also said GE Capital Corp would pick up a 7.7 percent stake in the Indian drugmaker's research services unit Syngene for 1.25 billion rupees ($23.13 million).

"This (investment) takes us closer to our commitment of taking Syngene through an IPO (initial public offer) at the most opportune time," Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a statement.

The drugmaker announced positive results from the global phase-III trials of its recombinant human insulin for type-1 diabetes mellitus patients.

Valued at $958.58 million, shares in Biocon were up 3 percent at 266.75 rupees by 0543 GMT on Wednesday when the Mumbai market was up 0.13 percent.

($1 = 54.04 rupees)

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)