MUMBAI Oct 31 Biocon, India's top
listed biotech firm, beat expectations with a 4.7 percent rise
in quarterly net profit, sending its shares up over 3 percent on
Wednesday.
The Bangalore-based company said consolidated net profit
rose to 900 million rupees ($16.65 million) in the fiscal second
quarter ended September from 860 million rupees a year earlier.
Revenue rose 19.3 percent to 6.42 billion rupees.
Analysts, on an average, had estimated net profit at 863.7
million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Biocon also said GE Capital Corp would pick up a 7.7 percent
stake in the Indian drugmaker's research services unit Syngene
for 1.25 billion rupees ($23.13 million).
"This (investment) takes us closer to our commitment of
taking Syngene through an IPO (initial public offer) at the most
opportune time," Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a
statement.
The drugmaker announced positive results from the global
phase-III trials of its recombinant human insulin for type-1
diabetes mellitus patients.
Valued at $958.58 million, shares in Biocon were up 3
percent at 266.75 rupees by 0543 GMT on Wednesday when the
Mumbai market was up 0.13 percent.
($1 = 54.04 rupees)
