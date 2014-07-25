Shares in Biocon Ltd (BION.NS) slump more than 7 percent after June-quarter earnings disappoint some investors.

Biocon's June-quarter consolidated net profit up 9 percent to 1.03 billion rupees ($17.14 million).

On-going geo-political conflicts in MENA region, affected growth in the biopharma business, which de-grew by 3 percent year-on-year, Edelweiss Securities says in a note to clients.

Shares down 7.6 percent to 478.50 rupees as of 2:46 p.m.

