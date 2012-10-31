BANGALORE Oct 31 Biocon Ltd's Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Wednesday that two years will be a "realistic" timeline to bring the initial public offer (IPO) of its research services arm Syngene.

Biocon agreed to sell 7.7 percent stake in Syngene International to GE Capital for 1.25 billion rupees, the company said.

"This (investment) takes us closer to our commitment of taking Syngene through an IPO at the most opportune time," she said earlier in a statement.

The drugmaker earlier reported a 4.7 percent rise in September quarter net profit at 900 million rupees, beating street estimates. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Anand Basu)