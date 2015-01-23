BRIEF-India's Astec Lifesciences March-qtr profit rises
MUMBAI Jan 23 India's Biocon Ltd will list its research services business arm Syngene by selling up to 15 percent stake in a public offer, the company said, after reporting third-quarter earnings.
Biocon had previously said it planned to list Syngene but had not given a timeline. Late on Thursday, it said its board had approved starting the process of listing and hiring merchant bankers to sell 10-15 percent from Biocon's majority stake in the unit in the public offer.
Separately, Biocon agreed with Gilead Sciences Inc to licence its chronic hepatitis-C product range, it said in a statement.
For the three months to Dec. 31, Biocon reported a net profit of 910 million rupees ($14.8 million), down 13 percent from a year earlier, as research and development expenses more than doubled. (bit.ly/1CHLO05)
The jump in research and development expenses reflected advances made in multiple R&D programmes, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon's chairwoman and managing director, said in the statement. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
