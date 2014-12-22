Dec 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's single-dose flu
shot on Monday, for use in adults with acute uncomplicated
influenza.
The antiviral injection, peramivir, to be sold as Rapivab,
inhibits the interactions of neuraminidase - an enzyme that is
critical to the spread of influenza.
The drug was developed under a $234.8 million contract from
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)