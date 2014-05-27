May 27 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its experimental drug for treating a rare immune disorder
was effective in reducing the attacks of the disease in a
mid-stage trial.
The drug, BCX4161, was compared with a placebo and was being
tested in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a genetic
disease characterized by sudden attacks of swelling of the skin
or the mucous membranes, which can be disfiguring, painful and
life-threatening.
Those treated with the drug had an average rate of 0.82
attacks per week, compared with 1.27 for those given a placebo.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)