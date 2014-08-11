Aug 11 Biodel Inc said its experimental insulin formulation was found more effective than current therapies in controlling glucose after two meals, in a mid-stage trial.

The company's shares rose about 10 percent to $2.10 before the bell.

The study was testing the drug, BIOD-531, against Eli Lilly and Co's Humalog Mix 75/25 and Humulin R U-500 in patients with type 2 diabetes with moderate insulin resistance. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)