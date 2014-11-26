BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
Nov 26 Biofrontera AG :
* Says further progress in international approval processes of Biofrontera's Ameluz
* Says successful filing of waivers in U.S.
* Had discussed with FDA to submit "Pediatric Waiver" and "User Fee Waiver" before submitting complete registration dossier
* Says Ameluz applied for registration in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities