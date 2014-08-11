BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology to pay annual cash div as 1.5 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 11 Biofrontera AG : * Says Ameluz has passed first stage in approval process in Israel * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016