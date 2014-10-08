BRIEF-Celsion Corp files for stock shelf of up to $15 mln
* Celsion Corp files for stock shelf of up to $15 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oHuVl7 Further company coverage:
Oct 8 Biofrontera AG
* Says U.S. regulatory authority gives green light to proposed approach towards approval of Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED in USA
* Says submission of application is planned by end of Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mitsui & Co. will sign a memorandum with Russian drugmaker R-Pharm on a capital tie-up; Mitsui will buy an equity stake in R-Pharm - Nikkei