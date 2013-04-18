(Adds link to story in paragraph 3)
* Lower U.S. imports should leave room for EU output rebound
* Weak gasoline demand due crisis to keep lid on output rise
* Higher Brazil imports likely but volumes still blur
* Hopes for margins recovery after surge in grain prices
By Sybille de La Hamaide and David Brough
PARIS/GENEVA, April 18 New anti-dumping duties
against the United States will reshape the European Union's
ethanol biofuel sector, creating opportunities for European
producers and imports from Latin America.
But some EU ethanol producers are still likely to struggle
due to a rise in wheat prices, the region's weak demand for
gasoline and its large stocks of the crop-based biofuel.
In late February, the European Union imposed an anti-dumping
duty of 62.3 euros ($81.80) per tonne on imports of U.S.
bioethanol intended to be used as fuel.
"It's sure that the situation is better now than before the
measures against the USA. There is less pressure, so new
capacities in Europe will want to come onto the market, but
gasoline demand is falling," said Sylvain Demoures, secretary
general for French ethanol producers group SNPAA.
U.S. ethanol imports accounted for up to 20 percent of EU
consumption in 2011, EU ethanol lobby ePure data showed. They
jumped to 1.17 billion litres in 2011 from 102 million in 2009.
The new duty followed the closure last year of a tariff
loophole that allowed ethanol/gasoline blends with less than 30
percent petrol to be classified as a chemical product, paying a
much lower duty rate, rather than denatured ethanol.
Now U.S. ethanol accounts for below 5 percent of the EU
ethanol market, according to data from analyst F.O. Licht.
Producers said the new tax was vital for the industry. Even
so, a substantial level of stocks has put a lid on prices, and
the final impact of the duty will depend on the euro/dollar
exchange rate, they said.
On the demand side, the euro zone's slumping economies have
severely weakened demand for petrol, which is crucial to the
ethanol market given that most ethanol is blended into gasoline.
Partly limiting pressure on the ethanol market, however,
some countries have lifted the percentages of ethanol required
in gasoline blends, driving demand for E10 fuel, which contains
up to 10 percent ethanol.
Roxana Ionici, senior biofuels analyst at data and
information provider Platts, forecast 2013 EU ethanol
consumption of 6.38 billion litres, up slightly from 6.20
billion in 2012.
"I would say market conditions are still challenging at the
moment ... People are just not driving the miles at the moment,"
said Rick Taylor, commercial director at UK biofuels producer
Vivergo Fuels.
"You would hope to see ethanol prices creep up a bit into
the summer, when you see more driving and therefore more
demand," he added.
MARGINS TO IMPROVE
Earlier this month one of Britain's two major producers,
Ensus, said it was in the process of temporarily shutting its
biorefinery in northeast England, because the price of ethanol
had not risen in line with feedstock costs.
In Europe, ethanol is made from wheat and sugar beets.
Prices of sugar beets, which account for around 20 percent of EU
production, have fallen in the past year. But wheat prices have
gained over 15 percent over the past 12 months on worries about
drought-hit U.S. crops.
Margins for European producers of grain-based ethanol should
improve slightly in the coming months when new European crops
are harvested. These are being sold in the forwards and futures
markets at an average discount of 30 euros per tonne from this
year's crop.
The use of cheap beet sugar as a feedstock will depend on
its price relative to grains and on the size of the beet harvest
as growers look to use surplus, out-of-quota sugars for ethanol
production.
The protected EU sugar price ensures that quota production
is used for sugar instead of ethanol. "The most profitable
end-use of beet will be sugar," said Christoph Berg, managing
director at F.O. Licht.
Ionici said it was not possible to predict how much beet
would be used as ethanol feedstock this year, because it would
depend on relative prices of grains and beet.
Last year, beet sugar use grew sharply as the feedstock for
German and French ethanol, favoured by the price differential.
Prospects for the EU beet crop for this year are still
uncertain after a cold spell delayed sowings in much of Europe.
Analysts said the drop in U.S. biofuel imports also could
pave the way for larger Latin American imports, although these
also lost some competitiveness when the EU closed its tariff
loophole last year.
Brazil's harvest of sugar cane, its main ethanol feedstock,
is expected to jump to a record level in the 2013/2014. Top
Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan expects to crush 10.3
percent more cane this season than a year earlier. Analysts
disagree, however, on how much of the cane will be used for
sugar versus ethanol.
The volumes of Brazil's ethanol exports to the EU will
depend on its domestic demand, which is increasing as the
government raises blending mandates, and on its sales to the
United States over the next few months.
From September, the U.S. harvest begins of what is expected
to be a record volume of corn, the main ethanol feedstock in the
United States.
"The rise in the cane ethanol will not necessarily be
absorbed by local demand and may be exported. The U.S. market
will be first, but Europe comes next," Demoures said.
Brazilian ethanol shipments to the EU amounted to around 150
million litres in 2012, according to F.O. Licht. The major
destinations were Spain and the Netherlands.
Ionici at Platts said Brazilian exports to the EU are likely
to rise substantially this year and that shipments from
countries such as Guatemala, Peru and Costa Rica also could
increase.
