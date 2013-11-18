* Capacity utilisation rises following fall in grain prices
* Ethanol prices start to weaken, tough outlook for Q1 2014
* U.S. imports arriving in EU despite imposition of duties
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Nov 18 European Union bioethanol
producers are boosting output as the cost of grain falls to its
lowest in several years but there are concerns that the increase
in profitability will not last long.
Industry sources said prices of the motor fuel, derived from
either grain or sugar crops, have begun to weaken in response to
a seasonal decline in demand while renewed imports from the
United States have also cast a cloud over the sector.
"Whilst we've seen margins helped by falling grain prices,
we're also seeing a drop in ethanol (prices) as we head into the
winter season," Rick Taylor, commercial director at Vivergo
Fuels, said.
"We expect it to be a tough environment for the first
quarter of 2014," he added, noting it was too early to predict
the outlook for the rest of next year.
Vivergo Fuels owns and operates one of Europe's largest
bioethanol plants in eastern England. The company is a joint
venture between BP, AB Sugar and DuPont.
Industry sources said the two main drivers behind the rise
in profitability have been falling prices for maize and other
feed grains as well as anti-dumping duties imposed by the EU on
imports of U.S. bioethanol earlier this year.
"Due to lower grain prices the capacity utilisation of the
ethanol plants was able to be increased," one of Germany's
largest bioethanol producers, Verbio, said in a statement.
Verbio said its bioethanol output in the third quarter of
this year rose 37 percent from a year earlier to 49,770 tonnes.
UK biofuels producer Ensus also announced in late September
it was restarting its bioethanol plant in northeast England.
The company had taken the plant offline earlier this year,
citing adverse market conditions.
"It is a bit of a seesaw effect," said Xavier Astolfi,
deputy CEO of France's Cristal Union, one of the largest EU
bioethanol producers.
"When grain prices are very high you have units closing in
the UK, but when the pressure falls slightly these units restart
and competition comes back. There are cycles and we have to play
with it," he said.
Each EU member state has created its own set of rules for
the biofuel sector. France has a quota-based system that
encourages local production, while Britain and Germany have
adopted a more free-market approach.
LOWER MAIZE PRICES
Maize prices have fallen this year, weighed down by a record
harvest in the United States, with CBOT futures hitting a
three-year low earlier this month.
French ethanol producers stressed that the expected jump in
U.S. ethanol output due to the large maize crop would weigh on
world prices and pressure the European market despite the
anti-dumping duties set this year.
Some breaches in the system have been observed, mainly in
Scandinavia, and a drop in the dollar against the euro increased
U.S. exporters' earnings in dollar terms, dulling the impact of
the 5 euros per hectolitre dumping duty, they said.
"With the higher maize crop and the drop in prices, dormant
U.S. plants are going to restart and the pressure on imports
will again be high within the EU," Sylvain Demoures,
secretary-general for French ethanol producers group SNPAA,
said.
Some U.S. imports are coming into the EU in the form of
blends that are not subject to the same level of import duty.
"There are still imports entering the EU originating from
the U.S. that do not pay the proper duty, like E93 (93 percent
ethanol) imports into Finland and recently E48 imports in the
UK," said Rob Vierhout, secretary-general of ePURE, which
represents the European ethanol industry.
"These imports, though limited in volume, have a strong
downward effect on the price of ethanol for fuel," he said.
Another threat to the EU market could come from an envisaged
capping of biofuel blending in the United States, although that
remained uncertain at this stage.
The Obama administration proposed on Friday slashing federal
requirements for U.S. biofuel use in 2014, bowing to pressure
from the petroleum industry and attempting to prevent a
potential fuel crunch next year.
"It could have consequences in the mid-term. If Brazil has
no outlet left in the U.S., the natural one will be the European
Union, so we remain relatively careful," Astolfi of Cristal
Union said.