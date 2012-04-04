* Fast-growing industry often prompts resistance
* Mandates give biofuels companies market opening
* Both sides need to collaborate
By Matt Daily
WASHINGTON, April 4 Rapid growth in the U.S.
biofuels markets has often pitted oil companies against small
start-ups seeking a toehold in the gasoline markets, despite the
need for both sides to work together, according to industry
experts.
U.S. gasoline consumption peaked in 2007 as corn-based
production surged and more fuel-efficient cars joined the
nation's fleet, and crude oil-based gasoline demand is likely to
see its market share eroded further when a new wave of advanced
biofuels plants come on line over the next three years.
The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard mandates the use of 13.2
billion gallons of alternative fuels this year, most of it made
from corn. The mandate rises to 36 billion gallons in 2022, with
21 billion gallons from sources other than corn.
That rule has been challenged by the oil industry group
American Petroleum Institute, which filed a lawsuit last month
challenging the requirements for cellulosic-based ethanol as
"unachievable."
"You're faced with a very well-financed group of people who
don't necessarily want this industry," Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack told the Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference this
week.
The legal move from the oil industry group comes despite
significant investments in next-generation fuels by companies
such as Chevron Corp, BP Plc and Royal Dutch
Shell.
Phil New, head of BP's biofuels unit, said the oil industry
and the biofuels sector should be working together to advance
the industry, which he said provided the only economically
viable alterative fuel for cars.
"That is the bridging point that we should all remember and
sometimes not allow ourselves to be distracted by the tactical
debates that go on between the two camps. Fundamentally, we are
on the same side," New told reporters at the conference.
BP, which bought Verenium Corp's lignocellulosic biofuels
assets for $98.3 million, will start building a 36-million
gallon biofuels plant in Florida this year.
The oil industry has chafed under rules that forced it to
blend ethanol into the gasoline pool and warned the new fuels
would drive up prices for consumers.
"They're kind of 'frenemies,'" said Jim Lane, publisher of
the Biofuels Digest, noting the two sides have worked together
at times and been at odds on other occasions.
Biofuel proponents have touted the alternative energy's
promise of cutting greenhouse gases and reducing U.S. dependence
on foreign oil supplies, and see the oil industry's moves as
roadblocks toward those goals.
"It seems like the petroleum industry is trying to frustrate
this all along the way," said Brian Duff, demonstration and
deployment Supervisor for the U.S. Department of Energy's
Biomass Program.
Oil companies have long been skeptical of the economics of
corn-based ethanol, once derided by Exxon Mobil CEO Rex
Tillerson as "moonshine," as well as federal rules that called
for the fuel to make up as much as 10 percent of the gasoline
supply.
Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency approved a
move paving the way for E15, or gasoline with 15 percent
ethanol, to be sold at retail pumps.
Still, Exxon has said it would invest $600 million by the
end of the decade to research and invest in biofuels made from
algae.
Chevron has invested in a different technology, forming a
50-50 joint venture called Catchlight Energy with Weyerhaeuser
Corp to use waste forest products to produce fuel.
That company is working with biofuels company Kior Inc
at its Columbus, Mississippi, plant that will be the
nation's first large-scale advanced biofuels production site
when it comes on line later this year.
Catchlight is likely to continue that strategy of investing
in other companies, rather than taking the lead on projects
itself, Chief Executive Michael Burnside told the conference.
"The key to this is collaboration, not confrontation," he
added.
The new wave of young biofuels companies such as Kior,
Codexis Inc and Amyris Inc developing new
tools that will help bring down the costs of cellulosic and
other types of biofuels that do not rely on food crops, but most
of them lack the money to build the expensive plants needed to
produce the fuel in large volumes.
"We need each other. This is non-competitive," said Kevin
Berner, CEO of privately owned Byogy Renewables.
For BP, the profits from biofuels are enough to keep pumping
new money into investments in places such as Brazil, where it is
boosting capacity at a mill there to process five million tonnes
of crushed sugarcane to produce ethanol.
"(That) will be the equivalent of an 8,000 barrels per day,
and it's a non-depleting reserve. So even if you put a notional
life span of 30 years on it ... then it's about a
90-million-barrel green reserve," New added.