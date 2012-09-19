* A horsey twist to the search for alternative aviation fuel
* French project targets use of farm waste on a large scale
* Inventor dismisses fears of biofuel vs food competition
By Jean Décotte
TOULOUSE, France, Sept 19 Passenger jets could
be chomping on straw or flying on fuel extracted from sawdust in
coming years as the search widens for cleaner alternatives to
kerosene, French scientists say.
The "ProBio3" project, started in early July and co-financed
by a French government economic stimulus programme, aims to use
traditional horse-bedding materials to develop a new kind of
biofuel that can be used in a 50/50 blend alongside kerosene.
"Tomorrow, planes will fly using agricultural and forest
waste," said Carole Molina-Jouve, a professor at Toulouse's
National Institute of Applied Sciences (Insa), who is
coordinating the ProBio3 project.
"We already know how to set up a basic production line but
we must move towards an industrial line," she said. "We need to
translate what is done in laboratories to the real environment
while improving its profitability and efficiency."
The move to use straw-based materials or wood shavings as a
source of fuel is the latest in a series of biofuel ventures
aimed at cutting fuel bills and pollution.
So far most attempts have been based on crop-based products,
raising concerns over food shortages following recent drought.
But European planemaker Airbus, one of the
programme's backers, believes woodchips and agricultural waste
could be alternative fuel sources of the future.
With a budget of 24.6 million euros ($32.1 million) over
eight years, ProBio3 aims to set up a profitable production
chain for hydroprocessed oils, a type of biofuel which has been
certified by international standards organisation ASTM as
useable for aviation in combination with kerosene.
Fuel made from wood and straw may seem at odds with some of
the most extreme man-made conditions inside a modern jet engine,
where temperatures can reach 1,600 degrees Celsius. But
scientists say they already know the basics of the process.
Industrial or farm waste is broken down into sugars through
enzymes, then mixed with microorganisms such as yeast, and
transformed into lipids through the chemical process of
fermentation.
The fats obtained are then treated with hydrogen to make a
type of hydrocarbon with similar properties to fossil fuels.
NO COMPETITION WITH FOOD INDUSTRIES
At Insa's biological systems and processes engineering lab
(LISBP) in Toulouse, France, where Airbus is based, Molina-Jouve
removes a test tube holding a yellowish paste from a
refrigerator.
"Those are large and fatty yeasts, full of synthesized
lipids," she explains, metres away from a small reactor where
sugars and yeasts are combined for the fermentation process.
As part of the ProBio3 project, partner Tereos Syral, a
specialist in producing starch from cereals, will attempt to
replicate the process on an industrial scale using a reactor
with 100 times the capacity of the one in the lab.
Molina-Jouve dismissed any concern that biofuel production
would divert food crops at a time when commodity prices have
been soaring. "The project will focus on non-food biomass," she
said.
The European Union plans to limit the use of crop-based
biofuels in a major shift in the region's much-criticised
biofuel policy, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters.
Last week France said it would push for a pause in the
global development of biofuels and the creation of strategic
food stocks in response to the third global food price spike in
four years.
The "ProBio3" project is part of an EU drive to reach annual
output of 2 million tonnes of biofuels for aviation by 2020 in
Europe.
Biofuels should help cut down the aerospace industry's
carbon footprint while using renewable energy sources, said Jean
Botti, chief technical officer of Airbus parent EADS.
"We want to achieve a balance in terms of carbon dioxide
where everything that comes out will be balanced with what goes
in," Botti said.
Europe consumes around 50 million tonnes of kerosene per
year.
Airbus, Boeing and Brazilian manufacturer Embraer
agreed earlier this year to co-operate on developing
alternative fuels.
Dutch airline KLM operated the world's first
scheduled biokerosene-powered flight in July 2011 when one of
its Boeing 737-800 jets flew 171 passengers between Amsterdam
and Paris using a mix of cooking oil and Jet-A fuel.
(Writing by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb, Tim
Hepher and Mark Potter)