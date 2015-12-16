(Recasts with market impact, comments)

By Chris Prentice

Dec 16 News that U.S. lawmakers were poised to renew a tax credit for fuel blenders of biodiesel roiled markets on Wednesday, pressuring soyoil futures and prices of biofuels credits as it stoked expectations of heavy imports.

Members of Congress agreed after the close on Tuesday on funding and tax deals that would extend a $1-per-gallon credit to fuel blenders in 2016 and retroactively for 2015, denying a bid to give the credit to domestic producers of the biofuel that would have made imports less competitive.

The move was welcomed by foreign manufacturers and criticized by domestic producers, who had ratcheted up pressure in Washington on the issue.

Prices of renewable fuel (D6) Renewable Identification Number (RIN) credits dropped as low as 65 cents per credit, down from Tuesday's last trades at 73 cents, traders said, as the move was expected to keep imports that qualify for the credits high. Biodiesel (D4) RINs fell for the current year to 74 cents each from 82 cents.

Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures earlier this month surged to their highest since July on optimism that legislators would switch the tax credit from blenders to producers. But futures fell as much as 2 percent on Wednesday as news circulated that the credit would remain the same.

The tax bill was expected to go to vote as early as Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Finland's Neste Oil, which makes renewable diesel, described the move as "good news and fair to all biofuel players."

Imports of biomass-based and renewable diesel have been on the rise, U.S. government data show. U.S. export premiums for soybean oil, used to produce biodiesel, were the lowest since August.

"I don't have a bid. South America is cheaper," said one U.S. soyoil export trader.

The National Biodiesel Board (NBB), which represents U.S. producers of the biofuel, welcomed the restoration of the credit but said the benefits would be muted because foreign biodiesel still qualifies for the credit.

"This not only costs taxpayers more money but it paves the way for foreign fuels that already receive incentives in their home countries to undercut U.S. production," said Anne Steckel, NBB vice president of federal affairs.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Alan Crosby)