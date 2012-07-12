LONDON, July 12 The start-up of a major new
biorefinery in eastern England which will consume more than one
million tonnes of feed wheat a year has been delayed until the
fourth quarter of 2012, Vivergo Fuels said on Thursday.
"Delivering a project of the scale and size of the Vivergo
plant is a complex and challenging process," the company said in
a statement.
"While some aspects of the construction and commissioning
programme have run very smoothly others have encountered more
difficulties, and therefore timescales have been revised
accordingly," the statement added.
Vivergo Fuels said earlier this year that the biorefinery
should enter commercial operations in late spring although the
start-up was subsequently put back to the summer.
The company is part-owned by Associated British Foods
which has a 45 percent stake. BP also owns 45
percent of the venture and DuPont owns 10 percent.
The biorefinery, which will be one of the biggest in Europe,
is designed to turn 1.1 million tonnes of feed wheat each year
into 420 million litres of bioethanol and 500,000 tonnes of
mid-protein animal feed.
It is located at Salt End, near Hull.
"This project, to build one of the largest bioethanol plants
in the world, is now in the final stages with production
commencing later this year," Vivergo said on Thursday.