Sept 11 Bio Gate AG : * Says H1 revenues down by around 20 percent to 1.1 million euros (previous

year: 1.4 million euros) * Says H1 result almost stable at -0.8 million euros (previous year: -0.8 million euros) * Says for FY 2014 continues to expect strong increase in sales and substantial

decline in net loss * Sees FY 2014 EBITDA at breakeven point * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage