July 2 Biogen said on Thursday it had
forged a deal with AGTC to develop gene-based therapies
for a range of eye diseases, marking the company's entry into
opthalmology.
Shares of AGTC, formally known as Applied Genetic
Technologies Corp, surged 21 percent to $19.75 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq after the announcement. Biogen shares were
little changed at $406.08.
Biogen, a leader in treatments for multiple sclerosis, said
under terms of the deal that it would pay $124 million upfront,
including a $30 million investment in AGTC shares.
AGTC would also be entitled to milestone payments and
royalties in the high single-digit to mid-teen percentages of
annual net sales of any approved products that come out of the
collaboration.
"AGTC is an exceptional partner to help us advance our gene
therapy capabilities by targeting diseases of the eye," Olivier
Danos, Biogen's head of cell and gene therapy, said in a
statement.
The initial work targets rare diseases of the retina that
can lead to blindness, including one drug already being tested
in people, and one still in pre-clinical development.
Biogen will obtain commercial rights for the programs, the
companies said. The therapy involves replacing the faulty gene
that causes each condition.
The treatment already being used in human trials is for a
disease called X-linked Retinoschisis. The condition primarily
affects young males beginning during the teenage years and can
lead to serious complications, such as vitreous hemorrhage or
retinal detachment.
The pre-clinical treatment is for X-Linked Retinitis
Pigmentosa, which typically causes night blindness by the age of
ten and progresses to legal blindness.
The agreement also includes Biogen options for early stage
discovery programs in two ophthalmic diseases and one
non-ophthalmic condition.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; additional reporting by Ransdell
Pierson)