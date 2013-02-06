BOSTON Feb 6 Biogen Idec Inc's
agreement to buy Elan Corp Plc's interest in the
multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri gives Biogen full control of a
product that is poised for further growth and ends a long
partnership that has often been contentious.
Analysts have speculated for several years that Biogen could
acquire Elan to take control of Tysabri. The current agreement,
under which Biogen will pay Elan $3.25 billion in cash plus
royalties, gives Biogen the asset it is most interested in while
leaving Elan with money to spend on acquisitions and to develop
its pipeline of experimental drugs.
"With this deal Biogen does not have to deal with Elan's
pipeline baggage," said David Ferreiro, an analyst at
Oppenheimer & Co.
Still, analysts expressed some surprise that Biogen has
chosen this moment to double down on Tysabri. The company is
poised to launch a new MS drug, BG-12, at the end of March. The
drug, if approved, will be sold under the brand name Tecfidera.
It is expected by many investors to become the leading treatment
for the disease but is set to lose patent protection in the mid
to late 2020s.
"By that point, BG-12 could be the dominant MS therapy. And
then it will suddenly go to zero," said Mark Schoenebaum, an
analyst at ISI Group.
Oral drugs such as BG-12, also known as small molecule
drugs, are easier to replicate than complex, large molecule
biologic drugs such as Tysabri that are given by infusion.
Schoenebaum said he and many other analysts have believed that
for this reason Biogen has wanted to acquire Elan's portion of
Tysabri.
"Tysabri is a long duration asset that will never face true
small molecule-like erosion," Schoenebaum said, adding that
since Tysabri is far more effective than BG-12, "Biogen has
taken a step toward filling in the post-BG-12 P&L."
Biogen's chief executive, George Scangos, said in an
interview that the timing of the deal was a matter of happy
coincidence.
"We've been talking to Elan for a while about how to
restructure the relationship in a way that would be beneficial
to both companies," Scangos said. "We are doing it now because
the interests of both companies are aligned."
The deal also ends a partnership that Scangos described as
"cumbersome" but that others say was often hostile.
In 2009, a U.S. judge ruled that Elan had breached the
collaboration agreement with Biogen over Tysabri after Elan
agreed to sell an 18.4 percent stake in itself to Johnson and
Johnson and gave J&J an option to acquire a half share
in Tysabri.
Elan's chief executive, Kelly Martin, sounded ebullient
about the Tysabri sale.
"You can do a lot of things with $3 billion," he said in an
interview. "We are not necessarily restricting ourselves to one
therapeutic area or one type of clinical asset. We will not be
restricted to our past, which was by and large neurological."
As part of the deal, Biogen will make future payments to
Elan amounting to 12 percent of global sales of Tysabri for the
first 12 months. After that Biogen will make payments of 18
percent on global sales of Tysabri up to $2 billion and 25
percent on annual sales that exceed $2 billion.
Geoff Porges, an analyst at Bernstein Research, said the
transaction would generate around $400 million in annual cash
flow for Elan, "and will probably sustain that company's
operations for many years."
Tysabri is widely considered the most effective drug for
multiple sclerosis, but it has been linked to a potentially
deadly brain infection known as progressive multifocal
leukoencephalopathy, or PML. It is currently approved to treat
patients who do not respond to, or cannot tolerate, alternative
therapies.
Biogen has since developed a test, however, that can predict
with high accuracy which patients are likely to develop PML and
which are not, removing much of the anxiety among physicians and
patients that has curbed growth of the drug since its
introduction in 2004. It was temporarily withdrawn after several
patients developed PML but was reintroduced in 2006 with
stricter safety warnings.
Last month the Weston, Massachusetts-based company applied
to U.S. and European regulators for the right to market the drug
for newly diagnosed patients who have tested negative for
antibodies to the JC virus, thought to be the cause of PML.
About 40 percent of MS patients are JCV negative, the company
said.
Biogen already makes the injectable drug Avonex for newly
diagnosed patients and competes in this segment of the market
with drugs from Pfizer Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries. BG-12 will compete with an oral drug from
Novartis AG that is currently on the market. Other
drugs for the disease are waiting in the wings.
Total sales of Tysabri in 2012 rose 8 percent to $1.6
billion. Analysts on average expect sales of the drug in 2013 to
rise to $1.86 billion and to $2.34 billion in 2015.
Biogen's MS drugs account for about 30 percent of the
roughly $12 billion global MS market. Scangos said he expects
that share to rise to "well north of 30 percent."
In addition to increased revenue generated by full ownership
of Tysabri, Biogen hopes to expand the patient population for
which the drug can be used.
It is currently approved to treat patients with relapsing
remitting multiple sclerosis, which accounts for about 75
percent of the patient population. Biogen is also testing the
drug in patients with secondary progressive MS, which typically
follows the relapsing-remitting form, the company said.
Oppenheimer's Ferreiro is not optimistic, however, about the
prospects for Tysabri in secondary progressive MS.
Biogen said the transaction will add 20 to 30 cents to its
net earnings per share in 2013 and 50 to 60 cents to its
adjusted earnings per share.
The company's shares rose 2.3 percent to close at $160.98 on
Nasdaq. Earlier in the day they rose as high as $167.35.