BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Biogen Inc's drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants.
The drug, nusinersen, which was discovered by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Biogen, will be sold under the brand name Spinraza.
It is the first FDA-approved medicine for spinal muscular atrophy, a devastating disease that affects about one in 10,000 live births. The agency approved it for use across the full range of patients with the disease. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York)
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters