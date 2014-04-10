(Adds details, background, stock movement)
April 10 Biogen Idec Inc and Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum said their experimental blood
disorder drug was effective in treating children with hemophilia
in a late-stage trial.
The drug, Eloctate, was able to maintain low bleeding rates
in children with hemophilia A - a rare genetic disorder in which
a person's blood does not clot properly due to missing or
reduced levels of a protein called factor VIII.
The late-stage trial tested Eloctate in previously treated
children under 12 years with severe hemophilia A.
The main goal of the study was to evaluate the frequency of
antibody development that can interfere with the therapy and
none were detected.
Eloctate is a long-acting hemophilia treatment that was
given to patients as twice-weekly preventive injections.
Hemophilia drugs generally need to be infused every two or
three days to prevent bleeding episodes.
Biogen and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum have also developed
another hemophilia drug, Alprolix, that was approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration last month for treating hemophilia
B. Hemophilia B is caused by the absence of the factor IX
protein.
Biogen shares were up slightly at $300.92 in premarket
trading. They closed at $300.68 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)