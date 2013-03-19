March 19 Biogen Idec Inc said on
Tuesday it has been granted a new patent that will help protect
the market exclusivity of its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera
until 2028.
The new patent covers the dosing regimen for Tecfidera of
480 milligrams a day.
Tecfidera is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration by the end of March and many analysts expect
it to become the leading treatment for multiple sclerosis.
The European Patent Office also determined recently that a
patent covering the same dosing regimen for Tecfidera is
allowable. Once granted it too would expire in 2028.