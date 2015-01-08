(Adds secondary endpoint, analyst comment)
Jan 8 An experimental drug from Biogen Idec Inc
showed evidence of biological repair of the optic nerve
in a mid-stage study in patients with acute optic neuritis, an
inflammation of the optic nerve that can lead to vision loss.
The drug is also being tested in patients with multiple
sclerosis, an inflammatory disease that attacks the protective
covers of nerve cells. Current treatments focus on decreasing
inflammation rather than regenerating cells. That study's
results are due in 2016, the company said.
Biogen shares were up 2 percent at $361 in premarket
trading, after rising as much as 6 percent.
"This is the first clinical trial to provide evidence of
biological repair in the central nervous system by facilitating
remyelination following an acute inflammatory injury," Alfred
Sandrock, Biogen chief medical officer said in a statement.
Remyelination is the regeneration of the insulating myelin
sheath of a nerve.
The drug failed to meet the trial's secondary endpoint,
including change in thickness of the retinal layers and visual
function, Biogen said.
The most common cause of acute optic neuritis is multiple
sclerosis, an area where Biogen has produced the leading drugs
Tecfidera and Tysabri.
"If successful, this could be a transformative therapeutic
approach," Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a
research note. "The data are encouraging, but certainly not
definitive."
The trial on the drug, called Anti-LINGO-1, demonstrated an
improvement in recovery of optic nerve latency, or the time it
takes for a signal to travel from the retina to the visual
cortex. The company said it showed a 34 percent improvement
versus a placebo treatment.
The company said that in the intent-to-treat population,
which includes patients who did not complete the study, there
was a positive trend but results did not reach statistical
significance.
Biogen said there were 82 patients in the trial, that the
drug was generally well tolerated and that three people
experienced severe adverse effects.
A Biogen spokeswoman described the number of people who did
not finish the study as being low, but didn't provide a figure.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)