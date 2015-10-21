(Adds restructuring details, CEO comment and new forecast)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 21 Biogen Inc on Wednesday
announced it was cutting 11 percent of its global workforce and
eliminating the development of several drugs, including one for
lupus, in moves that will reduce operating expenses by about
$250 million this year.
Wall Street signaled its approval of the belt-tightening, as
well as the better-than-expected third-quarter sales of Biogen's
multiple sclerosis drugs, sending its shares 9.0 percent higher
on Wednesday.
The U.S. biotech stock had lost more than a third of its
value since July, when it cut growth forecasts for its
top-selling MS drug Tecfidera.
The cost savings will allow Biogen to focus on its most
promising opportunities, including late stage development of its
high-profile Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab, two other
Alzheimer's programs, and its anti-Lingo drug that aims to
repair nerve damage caused by multiple sclerosis.
The company will also pour some of its savings into
direct-to-consumer marketing of Tecfidera in an effort to
reignite growth in the United States and elsewhere. It cut a
Tecfidera program in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis
after disappointing trial results.
Chief Executive George Scangos said even with mounting
pressures to rein in prices of U.S. prescription drugs,
medicines like aducanumab and others it chose to focus on will
get good reimbursement from payers if approved.
"In the end, things are going to be priced according to the
value they bring to patients," Scangos said.
The company said it may have found a way through dose
titration to reduce a type of brain swelling that had been the
most concerning side effect seen with aducanumab.
Biogen, which had about 7,550 employees as of Dec. 31, said
it expects to incur charges of $85 million-$95 million,
primarily in the fourth quarter, relating to the jobs cuts. It
also plans to announce other non-labor related cost saving moves
by year end.
With strong third-quarter sales, cost savings, and a $5
billion share repurchase campaign well underway, Biogen raised
its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
It now expects revenue growth of 8.0 percent to 9.0 percent,
up from 6.0 to 8.0 percent, and sees adjusted earnings per share
of between $16.20 and $16.50 versus its prior view of $15.50 to
$15.95.
The company reported adjusted third quarter earnings of
$4.48 per share, sailing past analysts' tempered expectations of
$3.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tecfidera sales of $937 million for the quarter topped Wall
Street expectations of about $895 million.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $2.8 billion.
(Additional reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian and Clive McKeef)