AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
April 23 Biogen Idec Inc on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit as sales of its new Tecfidera multiple sclerosis drug extended its run of eclipsing Wall Street sales forecasts.
The oral medicine racked up sales of $506 million for the quarter, easily toping analysts' expectations of about $440 million and the previous quarter's sales of $398 million.
The U.S. biotechnology company reported net income of $479.9 million, or $2.02 per share, compared with $426.7 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Biogen said it had earned $2.47 per share. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
