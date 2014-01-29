Jan 29 Biogen Idec Inc on Wednesday
said fourth-quarter profit soared 57 percent, helped by strong
sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
The U.S. biotechnology company's net profit rose to $457.3
million, or $1.92 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$292.1 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Biogen earned $2.34 per share.
Analysts on average expected $2.28 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The high-profile multiple sclerosis drug had sales of $398
million for the period. Total sales rose 39 percent to $1.97
billion, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.93
billion.