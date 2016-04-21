April 21 Biogen Inc's quarterly sales rose 6.7 percent, helped by growing demand for its key oral multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Tecfidera.

Net income attributable to the U.S. biotechnology company rose to $970.9 million, or $4.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $822.5 million, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.79 per share.

Total revenue rose to $2.73 billion from $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)