Oct 26 Biogen Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its multiple sclerosis drugs.

Net income attributable rose to $1.03 billion, or $4.71 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $965.6 million, or $4.15 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.78 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)