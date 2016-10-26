(Adds analyst, company comment, share price)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 26 Biogen Inc on Wednesday reported
better-than-expected third quarter profit, driven by higher
sales of its lead multiple sclerosis drug and lower costs, and
its shares rose more than 4 percent.
However, investor focus is likely to turn to promising new
drugs in late-stage development, including a potential
blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment, and the company's search for
a successor to Chief Executive George Scangos, who in July said
he would step down once his replacement is found.
Scangos, on a conference call with analysts, said the CEO
search was progressing and that "very high quality" candidates
were being interviewed, but he declined to provide a timeline.
"The sooner we have a new CEO come in, the better it is for
all of us," Scangos said.
The company expressed encouragement over early data it has
seen for the Alzheimer's drug aducanumab, currently in Phase III
testing, and said more data would be presented at a medical
meeting in December.
"What was most important was comments around Alzheimer's,
noting again their view of consistent efficacy and safety from
the prior data, referring to cognitive endpoints as well as
biomarker data," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee,
calling aducanumab "potentially the most exciting Alzheimer's
drug in late stage development."
Any successful Alzheimer's treatment is virtually assured of
becoming a multibillion-dollar product, given the huge need.
Biogen also said it filed its application with U.S.
regulators seeking priority review for nusinersen, which would
be the first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a leading
genetic cause of death in infants. Priority review for the drug,
being developed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, would bring
an approval decision within six months.
"Many investors are debating whether or not this could get a
very, very fast approval given the unmet medical need. There's a
lot of enthusiasm over that," Yee said. "The are filing for a
broad label, which could be significant upside if that occurs."
Biogen also sees biosimilars as an important growth
opportunity. It has begun selling cheaper versions of Amgen's
Enbrel and Johnson & Johnson's Remicade
rheumatoid arthritis drugs in Europe.
Excluding items, Biogen earned $5.19 per share in the
quarter, topping analysts' expectations by 22 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of the biotechnology company's market-leading oral MS
drug Tecfidera of $1.03 billion, edged past analysts' estimates
of $1 billion.
Total revenue rose 6 percent to $2.96 billion, ahead of Wall
Street estimates of $2.91 billion.
Biogen shares were up $13 at $299.22 on Nasdaq.
