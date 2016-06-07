BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Biogen Inc said its experimental drug for treating multiple sclerosis, a nervous system disease affecting the brain and the spinal cord, did not meet the main goal of improving some symptoms in a mid-stage study.
The drug, opicinumab, did not improve overall physical and cognitive function and the progression of disability in patients, the company said.
Biogen's shares fell 9 percent to $263.59 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer