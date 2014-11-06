BRIEF-RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp says to present an update on its consumer product development programs
* RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp says to present an update on its consumer product development programs
Nov 6 Biogened SA :
* Receives loan from Bank Zachodni WBK SA of 3 million zlotys for research and development of dermocosmetics Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp says to present an update on its consumer product development programs
* Contravir Pharmaceuticals - Announced new data demonstrating clinical antiviral activity and safety, pharmacokinetic data of tenofovir exalidex