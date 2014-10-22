BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
Oct 22 Biogen Idec Inc : * Says confirmed one case of PML in patient taking its multiple sclerosis drug
Tecfidera who died of pneumonia * Says FDA been informed of PML case in Tecfidera patient who had taken drug
for 4.5 years
NEW YORK, April 19 Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, New York magazine reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources briefed on the discussions.