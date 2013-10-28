By Bill Berkrot
Oct 28 Biogen Idec Inc on Monday
reported $286 million in third-quarter sales of its high-profile
new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, providing fresh evidence
that the medicine is off to an impressive launch and exceeding
all expectations.
The company also reported higher-than-expected third-quarter
earnings and raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts,
and its shares rose nearly 4 percent before paring gains.
In just its second quarter on the market, Tecfidera sales
easily topped Wall Street analysts' increased forecasts of
between $205 million and $235 million. It had chalked up sales
of $192 million in its first quarter on the market, surpassing
initial Wall Street estimates of about $66 million.
"Tecfidera crushed (expectations)," ISI Group analyst Mark
Schoenebaum said in a research note. "This is really, truly
incredible."
Tecfidera is the third oral MS drug to market after Gilenya
from Novartis and Sanofi's Aubagio, but is
seen as likely to dominate the class. According to IMS, which
provides data on prescription medicines, it has already laid
claim to being the leading oral drug for multiple sclerosis
after just six months, Biogen said.
More than 5,000 doctors had already prescribed Tecfidera,
Biogen said, with about three-quarters of patients switching
over from other drugs, including older Biogen products.
Analysts consider the drug to be Biogen's most important
future growth driver and forecast eventual peak annual sales in
excess of $3 billion.
"The company commentary suggests that the spectacular launch
trajectory has started to slow down, but it's still on track to
becoming a dominant, if not the dominant, treatment for MS,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said.
The company provided no new details on its efforts to ensure
patent protection for Tecfidera in Europe but suggested an
approval decision could be coming soon. The drug is approved in
Canada and Australia, as well as the United States.
Biogen cautioned that there was a possibility of an approval
delay for its experimental long-acting drug for hemophilia A,
eloctate. It said discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration involved manufacturing issues and not safety of
the treatment.
"We're not talking jeopardy to approval here, we're talking
time lines," Biogen Chief Executive George Scangos told analysts
on a conference call.
Eloctate approval had been expected late in the first
quarter or early in the second quarter of 2014.
"We were expecting a time to market advantage," said
Bernstein's Porges. "If this is a three- to six-month delay it
narrows the window to convert patients before rivals come to
market."
The U.S. biotechnology company said net profit for the
quarter rose to $488 million, or $2.05 per share, from $398
million, or $1.67 per share, a year before.
Excluding items, Biogen had adjusted earnings of $2.35 per
share, topping analysts' average expectations by 25 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Biogen said it now expects 2013 earnings, excluding items,
of $8.65 to $8.85, up from its prior forecast of $8.25 to $8.50
per share. Wall Street is forecasting earnings of $8.62 per
share for the year.
Biogen now sees full-year revenue growth of 23 percent to 25
percent. It had previously projected growth of 22 percent to 23
percent.
Revenue for the quarter rose 32 percent to $1.8 billion,
edging past Wall Street estimates of $1.78 billion.
Sales of Biogen's older injectable MS drug Avonex decreased
slightly to $733.4 million from $736.2 million a year ago, as
the drug likely lost some sales to the company's own new drug.
Biogen reported a 46 percent increase in sales of its other
injectable MS drug Tysabri to $401 million, largely due to the
company's acquisition of the portion of the medicine held by
Irish drugmaker Elan Corp earlier this year. Biogen now
owns full rights to Tysabri.
The company also recorded $303 million from its portion of
sales of Rituxan, the lymphoma drug it shares with Roche Holding
AG.
Biogen Idec shares were up 35 cents to $252 in morning
trading on Nasdaq after earlier reaching a new high of $262. The
company's shares were already up about 70 percent this year,
largely due to Tecfidera enthusiasm.