BRIEF-National Bank increases dividend of its common share
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Biogen Idec Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by unusually low taxes and sales growth of its treatments for multiple sclerosis.
The U.S. biotechnology company said on Thursday it earned $426.8 million, or $1.79 per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $302.7 million, or $1.25 per share, in the year earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.97 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.61 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global revenue rose 10 percent to $1.42 billion, matching Wall Street expectations.
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid