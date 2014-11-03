BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Biohit Oyj
* Says launches colonview - test for colorectal cancer screening
* Says ColonView tests are available via Biohit distributors internationally from November 2014 on
* Says ColonView is one of two potential alternatives for colon and rectum cancer screening program expected to start at Barretos Cancer Hospital (Brazil) in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
* Total revenue for March quarter was $1.6 million, including Lymphoedema sales of $1.1 million