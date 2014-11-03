Nov 3 Biohit Oyj

* Says Niklas Nordström has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Management team starting Nov. 3, 2014

* Says Nordström joins Biohit from Suunto Oy, a part of AMER Sports Oyj