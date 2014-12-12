BRIEF-Nanorepro FY revenue triples to 1.54 million euros
* FY revenue more than tripled from 450,000 euros to 1.539million euros ($1.65 million)
Dec 12 Biohit Oyj :
* Biohit and Doctagon have agreed to co-operate thereby Doctagon will offer diagnostic tests by Biohit to its customers
* Co-operation covers Biohit's tests for diagnosis of digestinal diseases
* Based on test results, Doctagon medical services offer customers tailor-made follow-up services
