Dec 12 Biohit Oyj :

* Biohit and Doctagon have agreed to co-operate thereby Doctagon will offer diagnostic tests by Biohit to its customers

* Co-operation covers Biohit's tests for diagnosis of digestinal diseases

* Based on test results, Doctagon medical services offer customers tailor-made follow-up services