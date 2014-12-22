BRIEF-Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific
* Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific
Dec 22 Biohit Oyj :
* Biohit oyj and Eurobio have signed a distributor agreement regarding diagnostic tests of Biohit
* Says agreement is effective immediately, and Eurobio gains exclusive rights for distribution of diagnostic tests in France, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria
* Says agreement covers the following Biohit tests: GastroPanel, Helicobacter Pylori UFT300 Quick Test, Biohit Active B12 vitamin test, ColonView Quick Test, Lactose intolerance Quick Test and Celiac Disease Quick Test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG's Rydapt as an initial treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).