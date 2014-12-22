Dec 22 Biohit Oyj :

* Biohit oyj and Eurobio have signed a distributor agreement regarding diagnostic tests of Biohit

* Says agreement is effective immediately, and Eurobio gains exclusive rights for distribution of diagnostic tests in France, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria

* Says agreement covers the following Biohit tests: GastroPanel, Helicobacter Pylori UFT300 Quick Test, Biohit Active B12 vitamin test, ColonView Quick Test, Lactose intolerance Quick Test and Celiac Disease Quick Test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)