BRIEF-MTBC reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29
* MTBC reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
Jan 29 Biohit Oyj :
* Biohit and Ympyrätalo have agreed to co-operate
* Ympyrätalo Pharmacy will offer diagnostic tests by Biohit to its customers
* Says co-operation covers Biohit's tests for diagnosis of digestinal diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MTBC reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop period