BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
OSLO Dec 7 Biohit Oyj : * Biohit and Progalénika to co-operate * The agreement covers exclusively the distribution and production of Biohit product Acetium in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share