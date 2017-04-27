April 27 The United States Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc's drug to treat a type of Batten disease, a rare disorder that mainly affects the nervous system and is ultimately fatal.

The drug, Brineura, is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to slow loss of walking ability in patients, three years or older, with CLN2 disease. (bit.ly/2oQ3x55)

CLN2 disease is one of a group of disorders collectively referred to as Batten disease. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)