British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 The United States Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc's drug to treat a type of Batten disease, a rare disorder that mainly affects the nervous system and is ultimately fatal.
The drug, Brineura, is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to slow loss of walking ability in patients, three years or older, with CLN2 disease. (bit.ly/2oQ3x55)
CLN2 disease is one of a group of disorders collectively referred to as Batten disease. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.