Nov 19 A federal advisory panel has recommended approval of an experimental drug to treat a rare genetic disorder known as Morquio A Syndrome that causes skeletal malformation and a variety of related lung, eye, ear and heart problems.

The panel recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve the drug, Vimizim, which is made by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so.